No WIAC sports could impact university enrollment

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The cancellation of fall college sports is forcing student athletes to make tough decisions on their enrollment for the next school year.

the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference canceled sports for the fall 2020 season, which includes football, women's volleyball and women's soccer at UW-Eau Claire.

According to the university, students will not lose a year of eligibility for the lost season.

The university's director of athletics says a few, but not the majority of students, have express interest in skipping a year of college until their sport returns, and while it's too early to tell what the trend will be, he does expect some enrollment changes.

"I think this will play out when we get closer to the start of school where people really have to make those decisions, so right now it's premature to guess, but are we going to have some attrition? I would imagine so," said Dan Schumacher, director of athletics at UW-Eau Claire. "I mean it's just hard to say that we're not."

Schumacher said the students that are most affected are seniors who would still be eligible to enroll in classes next year after graduation to complete their final athletic season.