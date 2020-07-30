Former player: Schembechler knew of abuse at U of Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — Dozens of more victims who said they were molested by a University of Michigan doctor have filed a lawsuit against the school. They include a former football player who claims he told legendary coach Bo Schembechler about the abuse in 1982. It’s the first time that a victim has said Schembechler, who died in 2006, was aware of allegations against the late Dr. Robert Anderson. Anderson worked at Michigan, especially with athletes, from the mid-1960s through 2003. The university believes Anderson assaulted male athletes during routine physicals and injury exams. It has hired a law firm to investigate hundreds of complaints while expressing a willingness to ultimately compensate victims. In response to the latest lawsuit, the school says it condemns all sexual misconduct.