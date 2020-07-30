Mexican megachurch leader charged again with child rape

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The leader of a Mexican megachurch has been charged a second time with child rape after earlier charges were thrown out. The case was refiled Wednesday in Los Angeles against Naasón Joaquín García and two others. The self-proclaimed apostle of La Luz del Mundo is charged with three dozen felony counts. Prosecutors allege he committed sex crimes against five women and girls. His attorney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. García’s Mexico-based evangelical Christian church claims 5 million followers worldwide. The first case against him was dismissed in April because of prosecution errors but he’s remained in custody.