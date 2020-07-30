Man charged 34 years after woman was killed on Iron Range

VIRGINIA, Minn. (AP) — A man was charged Thursday with killing a woman 34 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range in a case that was resurrected with the help of genealogy database analysts. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 52, of Chisholm, was charged with second-degree intentional murder, according to St. Louis County prosecutor Karl Sundquist. Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Chisholm police arrested Carbo Wednesday after a state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab confirmed that his DNA matched DNA from the crime scene, according to officials. Nancy Daugherty of Chisholm was last seen alive early on July 16, 1986. That afternoon, police conducting a welfare check found her dead inside her home.