Malaysian opposition state calls for polls to foil takeover

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — An opposition-ruled state has called for early elections, thwarting attempts by Malaysia’s governing alliance to take over the state through defections. Sabah chief minister Shafie Apdal acted after a governing party politician claimed he had the support of a majority of lawmakers to form a new government. The attempted takeover of Sabah is reminiscent of how Malaysia’s current prime minister took power in March. His alliance has since taken control of many states after lawmakers defected. The opposition now controls only poor-but-resource-rich Sabah and two of the country’s richest states, Selangor and Penang. Sabah and neighboring Sarawak states hold about a quarter of parliament seats and are seen as crucial for political leverage.