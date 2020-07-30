Joining the conflict in Libya, Turkey sees economic gains

CAIRO (AP) — Turkey is expanding its footprint in conflict-ridden Libya, fueling the country’s civil war and deepening fault lines with Mediterranean neighbors and between international allies. For the first time, Libyan officials inside the Tripoli-based government have spoken to The Associated Press about their ally’s motivations for getting involved in a war hundreds of miles away. They describe the relationship as one of necessity. In return for Turkish military support, they say their U.N.-supported government is now a partner in a controversial deal to redraw maritime borders, and Turkish companies stand to profit from lucrative reconstruction contracts.