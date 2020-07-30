How you can get an affordable mask made in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW)- In a factory on Eau Claire's Prairie Lane, a new company of seven people is working to provide affordable masks to its community.

Established earlier this year, Wisconsin Medical Supplies is taking action against the country-wide personal protective equipment shortage one mask at a time.

Wisconsin Medical Supplies is manufacturing and distributing three-ply surgical face masks with nearly-100 percent bacterial filtration efficiency.

The company was started by three locals after hearing of the extreme measures healthcare professionals were taking to protect themselves against COVID-19.

Owner and co-founder Andrew Holland, whose brother works in the medical field, said he was disgusted by the way some companies were taking advantage of the nationwide mask shortage by price-gouging customers.

His company's masks can be purchased online or via telephone at 65 cents a piece.

"The price-gouging that was happening was, quite frankly, unethical," Holland said. "That's one of the other major reasons that we started this. Do effective surgical face masks that are reasonably priced and people can get quickly."

Holland said the company has produced around 400,000 face masks since production began in May, but their goal is to ramp up production to 500,000 masks a week. Holland also said the company is here to stay and has no intention of shutting down after the pandemic subsides.

