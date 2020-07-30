Girl, 2, critically wounded in northwestern Indiana shooting

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old girl was shot in the head and critically wounded in northwestern Indiana when gunshots erupted as the child was in a car with her mother. Hammond police found them about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and police say the child was airlifted to a Chicago hospital. Her mother was not injured. Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times the girl was in critical condition late Wednesday. Police were searching for the suspected shooter, who apparently fled into a wooded area. Police dogs scoured the area and the FBI was assisting the Hammond police.