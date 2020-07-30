German police end garden search in McCann investigation

BERLIN (AP) — German police investigating the 2007 disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal have ended their search of a garden plot on the outskirts of Hannover, northern Germany. A spokeswoman for the Braunschweig prosecutor’s office said Thursday the investigators left Wednesday. She didn’t give any further details. Police started started searching the garden on Monday, but prosecutors only said that the activities on the site were connected to their investigation regarding Madeleine. The little girl was 3 at the time of her 2007 disappearance from an apartment while her family vacationed in the seaside town of Praia da Luz in Portugal’s Algarve region.