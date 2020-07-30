From Crickets to Bullfrogs: seniors swap jerseys to continue baseball careers

Strum (WQOW) - Summer contact days came and went for Fall Creek baseball without a formal game.

That means the Crickets seniors weren't able to swing a bat against other competition in 2020.

Two Fall Creek seniors, Brian Johnston and Austin Zimmerman, have joined the Beef River Bullfrogs amateur baseball team. They've played in eight games this summer, and call it a blessing during hard times.

"Not being able to play my senior year and still to be able to play out here, these guys are a lot of fun to play with. I enjoy this almost as much as I enjoy high school baseball," Johnston said.

"I thought was was going to go all summer without any ball. They talked about cancelling CRBL, that threw me for a roller coaster ride too," Zimmerman said. "I'm really glad to be out here on the field, playing."

Beef River hosts Jim Falls on Saturday.