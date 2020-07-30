Cyprus: Putin ‘to help ease’ gas search tensions with Turkey

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Cypriot official says Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to intercede with Turkey to try and ease rising tensions over its oil and gas exploration in eastern Mediterranean waters that Cyprus claims as its own. Cyprus government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said Putin made the pledge during a 45-minute telephone conversation with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades who appealed to the Russian leader to personally step in so that Turkey “is convinced to cease its unlawful actions.” Turkey has dispatched warship-escorted research vessels and drill ships numerous times in the last year to search and drill for gas inside waters where Cyprus claims exclusive economic rights.