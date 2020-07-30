Congress awards its highest honor to USS Indianapolis crew

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, its highest honor, to surviving crew members of the USS Indianapolis. The ship delivered key components of the first nuclear bomb and was later sunk by Japan during World War II. The ship, with 1,195 personnel aboard, delivered enriched uranium and other parts of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in August 1945. Four days after delivering its top secret cargo, the ship was sunk by Japanese torpedoes. Of nearly 900 men who went into the Philippine Sea, just 316 survived. The death toll of 879 men was the largest single disaster at sea in U.S. Navy history.