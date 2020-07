Milwaukee (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls golfer Thomas Longbella captured the 119th Wisconsin State Amateur Championship Thursday in dominating fashion.

🏆 Thomas Longbella 🏆



119th Wisconsin State Amateur Championship sponsored by @WBsilverlining pic.twitter.com/4bZjlOEjLr — WSGA Golf (@WSGAGolf) July 30, 2020

Thomas Longbella is the 2020 Wisconsin State Amateur Champion! pic.twitter.com/Xw0ZzetIif — WSGA Golf (@WSGAGolf) July 30, 2020

The University of Minnesota senior won the event by 10 strokes over Spring Valley's Tyler Leach. Eau Claire's Matt Tolan finished in fourth.

Longbella began the final round with a six-shot lead, but a 1-under par 69 helped him pull further away from the field at the Milwaukee Country Club.

