BREAKING: Evers orders masks statewide

Madison (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers has ordered face masks to be worn statewide starting on Saturday, August 1.

According to the order, enclosed space means a confined space open to the public where individuals congregate, including but not limited to outdoor bars, outdoor restaurants, taxis, public transit, ride-share vehicles, and

outdoor park structures.

You will not have to wear one while eating or drinking.

“While our local health departments have been doing a heck of a job responding to this pandemic in our communities, the fact of the matter is, this virus doesn't care about any town, city, or county boundary, and we need a statewide approach to get Wisconsin back on track,” said Gov. Evers. “We’ve said all along that we’re going to let science and public health experts be our guide in responding to this pandemic, and we know that masks and face coverings will save lives. While I know emotions are high when it comes to wearing face coverings in public, my job as governor is to put people first and to do what's best for the people of our state, so that's what I am going to do.”

Under the order, Wisconsin residents ages five and older are required to wear a face covering when they are indoors or in an enclosed space with anyone outside their household or living unit.

Face coverings are strongly recommended if you are outdoors and maintaining physical distancing is not possible.

The order also enumerates exceptions to the requirement, listing activities such as when an individual is eating, drinking, or swimming.

Individuals with health conditions or disabilities that would preclude the wearing of a face covering safely are also exempt from the requirement.



The order is in effect until September 28.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.