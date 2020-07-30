Big Athletics will provide area schools with custom masks

Eau Claire (WQOW)- As the new school year approaches and parents prepare to send their children back to the classroom -- many are asking: How will my child be protected?

Altoona's Big Athletics is providing area school districts with customized face masks and other personal protection equipment. Students across the Chippewa Valley are encouraged or required to wear the protective gear for the foreseeable future.

Lead sales executive with Big Athletics, Patrick Boughton, said the two-ply masks are moisture wicking and meet or exceed all CDC standards. With over 200,000 masks sold in the area, Boughton said Big Athletics is a top mask manufacturer and distributer in Wisconsin.

"I just think at the basic level, schools should have a priority of protecting their employees and making sure that their employees are able to come to work," Boughton said. "And by doing so, you're ensuring that school can go on in a more normal function."

