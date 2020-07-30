Bent Fabric, Danish Grammy-winning composer, dies at 95

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Grammy award-winning composer and pianist Bent Fabricius-Bjerre, known as Bent Fabric, who had an international hit in 1962 with the tune “Alley Cat,” has died. He was 95. Fabricius-Bjerre who died Tuesday, had been suffering from cancer. He had penned and played an instrumental for a Danish television show that became a hit in Denmark in 1961. A year later, his international stage name became Bent Fabric and the hit was released worldwide as “Alley Cat.” It won a Grammy in 1962 for Best Instrumental. The album on which the instrumental featured sold over 1 million copies.