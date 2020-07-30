As NBA returns, so must an NBA writer in early hot spot

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — From the deaths of former commissioner David Stern and Kobe Bryant to a slew of stars passing through New York, Basketball writer Brian Mahoney was in the middle of one of his most eventful NBA seasons. Then his hometown was hard hit by the coronavirus. For four months, Mahoney helped cover the news – first, the outbreak and, then, the protests. But basketball is back and so is Mahoney. He enters the NBA bubble next week to cover game.