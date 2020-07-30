Afghan officials: Suicide bomber kills 8 people, wounds 30

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a suicide bombing in eastern Logar province killed eight people and wounded at least 30. The Taliban promptly denied responsibility for the attack, which came late on Thursday, on the eve of the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha and a three-day cease-fire that has been declared for the occasion by the Taliban. The Interior Ministry spokesman says many of the victims were civilians. The Islamic State group’s affiliate for Afghanistan also operates in the region but did not immediately claim responsibility for the bombing.