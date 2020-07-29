Woodruff expected to start for Brewers at Pirates
Milwaukee Brewers (2-3, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (2-3, fourth in the NL Central)
Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)
LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.
The Pirates finished 29-47 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Pittsburgh hit 163 total home runs and averaged 9.2 hits per game last year.
The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers had an ERA of 4.40 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.33.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).
Brewers: Josh Lindblom: (back), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Brock Holt: (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.