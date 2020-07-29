Wisconsin counties, cities face ‘difficult’ mask decisions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s business community has been told that the state’s cities and counties are struggling with whether and how to enact local mask mandates in the absence of a statewide order. Leaders of organizations representing Wisconsin cities, villages and counties said Wednesday that many of them are looking for some uniformity from the state. They spoke to state business leaders on a virtual meeting run by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. League of Wisconsin Municipalities leader Jerry Deschane says an “overwhelming majority” of Wisconsin cities have “no intention of adopting a mask mandate.” Many of Wisconsin’s larger cities have mandated the wearing of masks.