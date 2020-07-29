Trump seeks out loyal donors in West Texas fracking fields

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump has taken sweeping digs at so-called “crazy left radical Democrats” on a fundraising trip to the fracking fields of West Texas. With his poll numbers lagging, the president launched unsubstantiated claims Wednesday that a Democratic administration would destroy everything from the country’s suburbs to the U.S. energy industry. Trump was speaking to supporters on a stage stacked with metal oil barrels. The Republican president is combining some fundraising with his trip, his first to an oil and gas rig and first to the Permian Basin since he took office.