Tornado, virus, protests rattle Nashville rideshare economy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s Uber and Lyft drivers have had a difficult year. Aside from the coronavirus closures, the city also got hit by a devastating tornado and protests rocked the downtown. Many drivers have opted to stay home and try to collect unemployment. With fewer drivers on the road, business has been tolerable for those who continue working, although they have to drive longer hours and distances. But a $600 a week federal unemployment supplement is about to run out, and if many drivers return to the road, the business could get even tougher.