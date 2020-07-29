Tennessee state senator charged with stealing federal funds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Democratic state senator in Tennessee has been charged with stealing more than $600,000 in federal funds received by a health care company she directed. The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said a criminal complaint was unsealed Wednesday charging Katrina Robinson with theft and embezzlement involving government programs and wire fraud. It says she used the money to pay for her wedding and other personal expenses, including a snow cone business operated by her children. Prosecutors said she is the director of The Healthcare Institute, which provides training for health care industry jobs. Her attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.