“Summer Showcase” replaces EC County Fair

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Fair has officially begun, just with a few changes. Due to the pandemic, the fair isn't open to the public, but it is open to those competing.

Because the fair isn't technically a fair this year, it's been renamed the "Summer Showcase."

According to the county fair coordinator, only about half the usual entries were submitted this year, and there have been lower turnout numbers overall.

However, even though it's not the same atmosphere as previous summers, she said the kids are still pleased to have the opportunity to show off their projects.

"We have a very modified schedule this year, but we have an event so that the kids can participate and be able to show off their projects for Eau Claire County this year," said Debbie Kitchen. "The kids have been really excited and have been great about working within the guidelines that we have been given from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department."

Kitchen said there has been some concern from students over next year's fair, but that as of now, it is scheduled to run as normal in 2021.

Pictures and videos from shows will be posted on the Eau Claire County Fair Facebook page.