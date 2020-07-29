Sojourner House moving out of Hobbs Ice Arena soon

Eau Claire (WQOW) - People experiencing homelessness in the area may soon be heading to a new location to get the services they need.

Since the end of March, the Sojourner House has been using Hobbs Ice Arena in an effort to increase social distancing.

Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters said the city is working with Catholic Charities and Lutheran Social Services to find an alternate temporary facility for the group.

Peters said Hobbs already had to close in March due to the pandemic, so they let the Sojourner House use what was going to be empty space anyway.

However, now that the current health orders allow for some limited use of the facility, the city would like to start using it for what it was initially designed for.

Peters added that he's grateful for everyone's adaptability and flexibility.

"And this is just another adjustment to adapting to COVID-19 and that is finding a safe place for the people in Eau Claire who are experiencing homelessness, as well as being able to accommodate people who are interested in using, and have used, the Hobbs ice facility, for hockey and figure skating," said Peters.

Peters said they hope to find a new temporary location by the end of August so that the ice rink activities that are compliant with health orders can begin about mid-September.