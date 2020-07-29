Senator, union leader: Postal Service considers downsizing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and union officials say the U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking concerns ahead of the November election because of the increased interest in mail-in balloting. Manchin on Wednesday said he has received numerous reports from post offices and colleagues about service cuts or looming closures in West Virginia and elsewhere. That prompted him to send a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy requesting an explanation. The possible downsizing comes as DeJoy moves to eliminate overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers, potentially causing a delay in mail deliveries.