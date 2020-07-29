Prison ordered for man caught with child porn

Barron County (WQOW) - Prison time was ordered Wednesday for a Barron County man facing 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

Adam Rhodes pleaded guilty to one of the charges in January, in return for dismissal of the others.

When he was questioned, he told investigators he was surprised it took them this long, because he had been viewing child porn for a decade.

Wednesday, Judge J.M. Bitney gave him three years in prison.

When he gets out he cannot have unsupervised contact with children for seven years and cannot use the internet except as authorized by his probation agent.