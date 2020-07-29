Pakistani military says soldier killed in cross-border raid

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says militants killed a soldier in a cross-border attack on a security post near the Afghan border. The statement says Wednesday’s attack took place in Bajur, a former tribal region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It provided no further details. Bajur served as a base for the Taliban and other militants until a few years ago, when the army said it cleared the area. However, attacks have continued. Pakistan and Afghanistan share an internationally recognized border known as the Durand Line. It is 2,400 kilometers long, or about 1,500 miles. It was drawn in the 19th century, when Britain dominated South Asia.