New collaboration has Burt Bacharach still working at 92

Acclaimed composer Burt Bacharach is enjoying a burst of creativity at age 92, thanks to his new collaboration with Nashville singer-songwriter Daniel Tashian. On Friday they’ll release a five-song EP titled “Blue Umbrella.” And despite being separated by two time zones and a couple of generations, they’re continuing to write music together. The EP is Bacharach’s first album in 15 years, and he’s glad to keep busy during the coronavirus pandemic. He calls it a form of therapy. Tashian is also delighted by the improbable collaboration and its timing. His parents were the folk duo Barry and Holly Tashian.