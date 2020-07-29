Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — As the world races to find a vaccine and a cure for COVID-19, there is seemingly no antidote in sight to the burgeoning outbreak of coronavirus conspiracy theories, hoaxes, anti-mask myths and sham treatments. The phenomenon, unfolding largely on social media, escalated this week when President Donald Trump retweeted a false video about an anti-malarial drug being a cure for the virus and it was revealed that Russian intelligence is spreading disinformation about the crisis through English-language websites. Experts say the flood of bad information is dangerously undermining efforts to slow the virus, which has been blamed for about 150,000 deaths in the U.S.