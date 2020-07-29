Local volunteers begin “Adopt-a-Park” service

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Local volunteers are kicking off an initiative to beautify an Eau Claire park.

Young Professionals of the Chippewa Valley began servicing the east side of Phoenix Park as part of the city's "Adopt-a-Park" initiative.

The city is designating sections of public parks to groups and individuals looking to help spiff up the spaces.

Young Professionals adopted part of the park where they began picking up trash and removing invasive weeds from along the river banks.

Members of the group say the initiative is a great way to fulfill their mission of active community service.

"A lot of our mission behind the young professionals is to give back to our community, and to be present, involve, active and engaged," said Casey Schumacher of the Young Professionals. "Between 400 members, we felt like we can be responsible for Phoenix Park as we've adopted it to give back to our community."

Young Professionals is also including the park service as part of their "YP Cares" initiative for all members to provide 2020 hours of volunteer service over the next year.

The group will be assigned the east side of Phoenix Park for the next two years, and will be working with the city on potential future projects.