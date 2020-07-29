Lawmakers batter Big Tech CEOs, but don’t land many blows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional lawmakers finally got a chance to grill the CEOs of Big Tech over their dominance and allegations of monopolistic practices that stifle competition. But it’s not clear that they laid a glove on the powerful executives. Invective flew Wednesday as lawmakers questioned Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple. Fending off accusations of stifling competition, the four were grilled by members of the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust, which scheduled the hearing as a culmination of its yearlong bipartisan investigation of the technology giants.