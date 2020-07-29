Judge halts immigration rule on public benefits, cites virus

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a Trump administration rule that could deny green cards to immigrants over use of public benefits from being applied during the pandemic. In issuing the preliminary nationwide injunction, U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan said “adverse government action” against immigrants “is particularly dangerous during a pandemic.” An email seeking comment was sent to the Department of Justice. Under the new guidelines, immigrants applying for permanent residency must show they wouldn’t be burdens to the country and expands the factors that immigration officials could use to make that judgement.