Gaps in federal oversight add to virus woes at vets homes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Big gaps in federal oversight of long-term care facilities for aging veterans may have contributed to rampant coronavirus infections and more than 200 deaths at state-run homes. That’s according to new testimony from a congressional watchdog agency. The Government Accountability Office found the Department of Veterans Affairs failed to require robust inspections at the 148 state-run veterans homes nationwide and make sure deficiencies were rectified, even as it regularly doled out federal dollars for the care. That likely made a bad situation worse in places like the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts. At least 76 residents there have died from COVID-19.