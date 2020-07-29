For TV heads and viewers, conventions are largely a mystery

NEW YORK (AP) — Normally television executives have their political convention coverage plans all sewn up by now, but 2020 is clearly no ordinary year. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing conventions to be largely virtual. Most TV networks will center their coverage from New York or Washington studios, saving a significant amount of money. It’s still not clear how much time they will devote to the conventions or, particularly in the case of Republicans, how much programming they will have to show. Democrat Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump are being nominated by their parties in back-to-back weeks in August.