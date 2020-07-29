Eau Claire is losing 2 minutes of daylight each day

The forecast is simply quiet. High pressures is keeping the sky clear and the temperatures just about average. Minimal chances for rain are in the forecast through the first week of August, but cooler changes are coming.

As we close out July and head into the final month of Meteorological summer, we'll consistently lose 2 minutes of daylight each day. By August 8th the sunrise will be after 6 am and by August 26th the sunset will be prior to 8 pm. That's a loss of 1 hour and 15 minutes through the month.

The last three days of July will be sunny, clear, warm and near average. High temperatures will climb into the low 80's each day with light winds and dew points sitting around 60 degrees, meaning the humidity will be low.

The next chance for any precipitation comes late Saturday into Sunday. This will kick start a cooler weather pattern where highs will be stuck in the 70's and lows will consistently fall into the 50's.

The Climate Prediction Center temperature outlooks suggests a long term pattern of cooler than average temperatures. As of now, Eau Claire's average temperature is 83 for the high and 60 for the low. That will slowly change through August, but the forecast is suggesting temperatures will still be cooler than the falling average.