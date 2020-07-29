Deutsche Bank reports 2nd-quarter profit despite loan losses

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank made a net profit in the second quarter despite losing more money on loans that aren’t being repaid by businesses hit by the shutdowns and restrictions that came with the virus outbreak. Net profit was 61 million euros, or $71 million. That was an improvement over a large loss in the second quarter a year ago. Bad loans were more than four times higher. The bank said Wednesday it is on track with its strategy of reducing costs.