Coaches interested in ‘fall ball’

(WQOW) - Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football teams hold spring practices every year to keep players engaged.

Why not do the same this fall now that games are canceled?

Both UW-Stout head football coach Clayt Birmingham and UW-Eau Claire head football coach Wesley Beschorner said they are open to the idea. Their goal is to reconnect with their players however they can.

"Kids just want to play, right? They want to be together, they want to hang out with each other. They play football for the camaraderie more than anything," Birmingham said. "To be around the guys and to compete and have fun."

Both schools are still learning what practice will look like following Monday's announcement that the WIAC fall sports seasons were canceled. Both coaches said they want to practice this fall if possible.

On Tuesday, UW-Eau Claire Director of Athletics Dan Schumacher said the school intends to use some of the contact days allowed by the NCAA each year.

Blugolds still searching for defensive coordinator

Beschorner said he has spoken with candidates to fill the team's defensive coordinator position, and hopes to invite some to campus soon. He said the search is on hold after Monday's announcement.

Matt Ebner announced his resignation as defensive coordinator earlier this month.