Chippewa County COVID-19 cases double in 3 weeks as they await National Guard results

Chippewa County (WQOW) - More than 400 people were tested in a National Guard event in Chippewa Falls nine days ago. The results of that event remain in question but the increase of positives has health officials concerned.

Chippewa County Health Director Angie Weideman said the county is sitting at 200 positive tests. She said it took the county three months to reach 100 positive cases but just three weeks to get the next 100.

Weideman said the risk in the county remains high so she is recommending gatherings of just 15 people indoors and 50 outdoors. This is a recommendation only in Chippewa County meaning it is not enforced.

When asked if she was concerned about kids getting back in the classroom seeing as how she is only recommending groups of 15 inside a building, Weideman did not mince words.

"I am concerned for schools and for safety," Weideman said. "I do think the schools have done the bets job they can possibly do in preparing."

For reference, Chippewa Falls Senior High School has roughly 1,500 students.

Weideman said schools will use techniques like putting kids in cohorts, meaning they will interact with just a small fraction of their actual class.

As for results from the National Guard testing event held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds back on July 20, Weideman said she is still awaiting results from the National Guard. She said those results will show positive and negative results as well as if people were symptomatic when they were tested.

She also said 1,800 inmates and staff at the Stanley Correctional Facility were recently tested and none of them came back positive. She added inmates at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Facility were also tested recently but she does not have those results back just yet.