Census head wasn’t told about Trump district drawing order

U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham testified that he wasn’t informed ahead of time about President Donald Trump’s order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the process of redrawing congressional districts. Dillingham said Wednesday that he was unaware of anyone from the Census Bureau playing a role in the order which civil rights groups have called unconstitutional. Dillingham spoke before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The committee called the emergency hearing last week after Trump issued a memorandum seeking to exclude people in the country illegally from being included during the process for redrawing congressional districts.