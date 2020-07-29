British-Australian academic moved to notorious Iran prison

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A British-Australian academic serving a 10-year sentence for espionage in Iran has been moved to a notorious prison where concerns for her well-being have escalated. Kylie Moore-Gilbert was a Melbourne University lecturer when she was sent to Tehran’s Evin Prison in 2018. She had been arrested at Tehran’s airport while trying to leave the country after attending an academic conference. The Australian government said Moore-Gilbert was recently moved to Qarchak Prison east of Tehran. The Center for Human Rights in Iran, a U.S.-based organization, says Moore-Gilbert is being held with violent criminals in harsh conditions.