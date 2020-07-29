Autopsy shows Chicago police deputy chief’s death a suicide

CHICAGO (AP) — An autopsy has determined a Chicago police deputy chief found dead in a station on the city’s West Side this week committed suicide. The Cook County medical examiner’s office says Deputy Chief Dion Boyd died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the chest. The findings confirmed an announcement by the Chicago Police Department that Boyd fatally shot himself Tuesday morning. Boyd’s death came just days after he was promoted to deputy chief of criminal networks by Superintendent David Brown. His suicide is also the latest of at least nine suicides by Chicago police officers in the last two years.