Arkansas to fund statue of Black woman civil rights leader

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials plan to use a state grant to help fund the construction of a statue of civil rights leader Daisy Bates in the U.S. Capitol, instead of using that money for an easement at the site of a Confederate statue in downtown Little Rock. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are working on the agreement that would redirect money from a $100,000 grant the city obtained from the Department of Arkansas Heritage. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Wednesday that it wasn’t clear how much money would go to fund Bates’ statue.