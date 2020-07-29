Ambient Inks awarded Downtown Enhancement grant

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire events may feature a new activity soon after Ambient Inks was awarded the semi-annual Downtown Enhancement grant.

This year, 10 eligible business plans were reviewed which is the most entries to date.

The $2,000 grant was awarded to a local print shop, Ambient Inks, after it proposed a small-scale screen printing cart, which would essentially allow the company to take its services to more events in the Chippewa Valley.

"Ambient Inks was ultimately chosen because its project impacted not only them but it can also be used at community events in the future," said Sara Larsen, a business and communications specialist with DECI. "We thought that it was a really neat proposal. It'll just show people the breath of the different types of businesses we have downtown."

Another grant is coming up soon in September. The Jumpstart Downtown Business Competition is for entrepreneurs looking to open a business or relocate to downtown. Information on how to enter the competition can be found here.