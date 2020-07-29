5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Russian operatives are helping direct the spread of disinformation through websites that have published on the coronavirus pandemic, American politics and international affairs, U.S. officials tell the AP. Doctors who faced the first coronavirus onslaught reached across oceans and language barriers in an unprecedented effort to advise colleagues trying to save lives in the dark. State officials across the U.S. say Senate Republicans’ proposed slashing of a federally funded boost in unemployment benefits could delay payments for weeks or even months.