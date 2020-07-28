Zimbabwe’s ruling party calls US ambassador a ‘thug’

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s ruling party has threatened the United States ambassador with expulsion, calling him a “thug” and accusing him of funding organizers of anti-government protests planned for Friday. Zimbabwe’s government in recent weeks has increasingly accused the U.S. Embassy of supporting anti-government activists who are piling pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the economy collapses amid new allegations of corruption and human rights abuses. The embassy denies the accusations of meddling in local politics in the southern African country. Zimbabwe’s relations with the U.S. now echo the days of late leader Robert Mugabe, when Western ambassadors were routinely threatened with expulsion.