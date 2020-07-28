Wearing a mask while working out: Is it safe?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Several gyms in Eau Claire are implementing mask requirements, while others are leaving it to the customer's discretion. However, a local physician weighed in and said policy or not, wearing a mask while working out is always a good idea.

Andrew Brown, a physician assistant with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, said when you're working out, and therefore breathing faster and heavier, it increases the number of particles sent into the air around you.

That means there's a heightened risk for contracting COVID-19. Because of this, he said it's best to play it safe and keep that mask on.

"When it comes to whether or not it's safe to wear a mask while working out, certainly if you're otherwise healthy, you're not wearing a particularly tight mask such as an N-95, and doing an anaerobic activity such as light strength training, then that should be very safe for you to do," Brown said.

However, Brown noted if you engage in heightened physical activity such as running or intense strength training, to either do so outside, where a mask isn't as necessary, or hold off on those workouts until the pandemic winds down.

