Warrant issued for man accused of driving toward protesters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year-old man accused of driving his pickup truck toward a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Virginia. Virginia Beach General District Court Clerk Dave O’Dell says a judge issued the warrant for Emanuel “Manny” Wilder on Tuesday after he failed to appear on charges of reckless driving, abusive language, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct. Wilder was accused of revving his engine and driving toward a group of protesters near the Oceanfront on May 31 during a march against racial injustice organized by a local Black Lives Matter chapter. It’s unclear whether Wilder has an attorney who can comment.