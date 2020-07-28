UN says Libyan authorities shot dead two Sudanese migrants

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says Libyan authorities have shot dead two Sudanese migrants in a western town when they tried to escape after being intercepted by the coast guard in the Mediterranean Sea and returned to shore. The two were among over 70 Europe-bound migrants, mostly from Sudan, who were returned late Monday to the western coastal town of Khoms. The International Organization for Migration says local authorities started shooting when the migrants attempted to escape from the disembarkation point. There was no immediate comment from the U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli. Several calls to a spokesman for the coast guard went unanswered. Three other migrants were wounded.