Swimming instructor who drowned in pool had heart condition

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — A swimming instructor who drowned last week in a pool at a suburban Indianapolis country club had a heart condition which ended his college swimming career. Twenty-two-year-old Benny Liang was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive on July 20 at the bottom of the pool at the Woodland Country Club in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis. Toxicology results from his autopsy are pending. Carmel Swim Club head coach Chris Plumb says Liang had been a part-time instructor with the club. Plumb tells WISH-TV that Liang spent a few years swimming at Wabash College before a heart condition ended that pursuit. Liang graduated this year.